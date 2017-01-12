Olympia and Rainier beer posed a new threat to Canadian brewers in 1987 by providing suds at a much lower cost.

On average the American beer was $2 cheaper per 12-pack than a comparable product from Molson, one of the big Canadian brewers.

The price difference had Edmonton breweries frothing. They wanted the province to put a higher duty on the imported beer.

At the time, Alberta brewers couldn't transfer alcohol between provinces. They had to brew beer where they sold it. Without a national distribution system, their costs were higher.

The American brewers defended their lower prices, saying that for every case of their beer that came to Canada, 12 cases of Canadian beer was imported into the U.S.

The Alberta Liquor Control Board felt the customers were the winners in this situation, with a cheaper option and more choice.

Currently, there is plenty of U.S. beer in Edmonton liquor stores but most of it is produced under licence by Canadian breweries.

The video, which aired Jan. 10, 1987, showcases the issue set in the now closed Edmonton Molson brewery, as reported by CBC's Kevin Tibbles.