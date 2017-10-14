Edmonton police have made an arrest in a July murder in the city's west end.

James Joel Dunham, 40, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment near 153rd Street and 101st Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. on July 21.

Dunham's death was ruled Edmonton's 29th homicide of the year at the time.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offense and unauthorized possession of a firearm in Dunham's death, according to an Edmonton police news release.