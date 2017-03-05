Dozens of women, men and children marched through the streets of downtown Edmonton on Sunday to fight for women's rights.

Merryn Edwards, who is on the committee for the Edmonton International Women's Day march, said the events in the United States have created an even bigger push for equality.

"We really see that women's resistance is on the rise, which is a good thing," Edwards said. "You know the historic mobilization is not just in the U.S., but around the world.

"Trump's inauguration was a reminder of the kind of power that we have collectively, and we want to build on that."

Thousands of women marched in D.C. and around the world the day after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Now, Edwards says it's time to ask what needs to change.

"Really asking those questions about what has been destroyed over the years, and what do we need to build back," she said. "These kinds of occasions are reminders of our own power, our own voices and our own strength that we have."

Edwards helped organize the first Edmonton march in 2011 as a way to get women talking about what they want to see change.

"We should have a say. We should decide the kind of society and economy that we want to build to meet our needs," she said.

International Women's Day is on March 8.