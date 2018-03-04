Saturday's snowstorm didn't stop dozens of people from marching outside the University of Alberta in support of women's rights.

The group occupied the snowy space outside Corbett Hall on Whyte Avenue and 112th Street for an International Women's Day rally.

Organizer Merryn Edwards led the group down Whyte Avenue, speaking of equality and fighting for the rights of all people.

Organizer Merryn Edwards says more work needs to be done to realize positive change for women. (CBC)

She said conversations about the challenges women face are making an impact, but positive change still needs to be realized.

"There's a big outpouring of frustration from women, and we're seeing that more and more," Edwards said. "People are speaking out more, but what we need to do is organize ourselves so that we can make lasting changes."

She said women who face a great deal of oppression, like some of those at the march, need to be part of the change.

"Those are voices we don't typically hear when we hear from all the Hollywood stars or politicians," she said, highlighting how feminism isn't just about helping upper-class women in positions of power.

Marchers occupied the space outside Corbett Hall before taking to the streets Saturday afternoon. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

Edwards highlighted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet as an example of where feminism could go deeper.

"For us, that's a really phoney baloney kind of feminism. It's not enough to say that you have a gender-balanced cabinet. That doesn't fix the problems of the majority of women.

"So it's not just about changing who's at the top, but changing the structures of the whole society so that we have that representation. And every woman — not just those who are politicians or CEOs — every woman has a say over the forces that impact their own lives."

A 'feminist budget'

The marchers made their way down Whyte Avenue. (CBC)

Some of the topics of conversation at Saturday's rally were highlighted in the federal budget, which has been lauded as a "feminist budget."

Edmonton-Strathcona MP Linda Duncan joined the rally, and said she supports the allocation of money to programs geared at helping women in the workforce, but the budget disappointed in other areas.

"Unfortunately, here we are in 2018 and most of the onus is still on women to do all the caring of children," she said.

"We want to see a big, solid amount of money at the federal level helping to create more [affordable] childcare spaces."

She said that could contribute to the end goal: "Genuine equality, so that women actually have equal opportunity in their lives."

International Women's Day is on March 8.