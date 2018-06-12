Three inmates at large after escape from Red Deer Remand Centre

Central Alberta RCMP are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre Monday night.

Four men escaped from the provincial correctional centre located at 4720 49th Street in downtown Red Deer, Alta.

Police were notified shortly after midnight.

One of the inmates was apprehended early Tuesday morning and taken into custody, but three others remain at large.

Police have released photographs of the escapees who have been identified as 26-year-old Quinn Russel Peterson, 26-year-old Dallas Albert Rain and 52-year-old Douglas Brian Power.

RCMP with the help of sniffer dogs continued to search the area Tuesday.