Four inmates at the Edmonton Institution have been charged in connection with two altercations at the maximum security prison, Edmonton police say.

In the first incident, a 49-year-old inmate was assaulted in a cell at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2016, Edmonton police and Correctional Service Canada reported.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two inmates in their 20s have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, police said.

In the second incident that same day, a fight broke out in a living unit at about 6:45 p.m. A 30-year-old inmate was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Jeff Campbell, a spokesperson for CSC.

Campbell said a weapon was used in the second fight.

Two other men in their 20s are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

No staff were injured during the incidents, Campbell said.

The institution was under a lockdown for the day and inmates were confined to their cells.