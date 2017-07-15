An inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder has died while in custody at the Edmonton Institution.

Benedict Ralph Corrigal, 58, died on July 14th, Correctional Service Canada said in a media release.

Corrigal was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Carol Buggins, in Hay River, N.W.T. He had been serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years since May 13, 2015.

He was also serving a concurrent sentence of eight years for manslaughter in the death of Garfield McPherson — Buggins' partner at the time.

Corrigal's family has been notified of his death.

Correctional Service Canada offered few details, but said it will review the circumstances of Corrigal's death.