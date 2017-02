An inmate was attacked at the provincial courthouse in downtown Edmonton on Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene at about 10 a.m., after an inmate was assaulted inside a holding area near Courtroom 267.

Four inmates were waiting to be processed when one was attacked with an "edged weapon," police said in a news release.

The inmate suffered minor injuries.

No further details are being divulged by police, as the investigation continues.