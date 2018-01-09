The provincial government is looking into allegations of abuse made by inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

In a statement sent to CBC News Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General said the department will follow up with inmates who made "excessive force" claims.

Three prisoners told CBC News they are fed up with alleged assaults by guards.

The allegations surfaced after a hunger strike started at the jail this weekend.

The province confirmed Sunday that 55 inmates were not eating. There are 19 inmates still refusing food as of Tuesday afternoon.

The province claims prisoners are on a hunger strike because they want less time in their cells and more time "in the common area of their unit," according to an emailed statement.

The government confirmed Tuesday that restrictions on free time for inmates were recently put in place because of "growing tension" at the prison and because of staff concerns over assaults on guards.

The restrictions come after correctional officers staged a lockdown last month after a series of inmate attacks on guards.