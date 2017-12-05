Red Deer city council has approved first reading of a proposed land-use bylaw with six potential sites considered for supervised drug injection services.

"We've kind of been hit by this epidemic of opiates and what's the best way of dealing with it," Coun. Buck Buchanan said Tuesday after a special council meeting Monday night.

Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge have already identified safe consumption sites.

The six sites currently being considered in Red Deer are the hospital, three public health clinics and two social agencies: Turning Point, a harm-reduction agency, and Safe Harbour, a crisis support agency for individuals and families.

"You run into a lot of NIMBYism especially when it comes to social issues," said Buchanan. "You can put it anywhere you want, just don't put it in my neighbourhood."

A number of the city's social agencies, as well as soup kitchens, are located in the downtown, he said.

"We're kind of in that struggle back and forth, is the downtown the path of least resistance."

Seeking public input

A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 to give residents a chance to voice concerns about the proposed locations, Buchanan said.

"We want to hear from folks," he said. "We're only as good as the people that we hear from."

The supervised drug injection sites are an "emotional issue" on both sides of the equation, he said.

"You've kind of got that push-pull as to what is the right thing to do."

Concerns have been raised in the past over discarded used needles, he said.

Turning Point, which offers a needle exchange program, hands out 500,000 to 600,000 needles each year but only 350,000 to 400,000 used needles are returned to the organization, he said.

Some of those other needles end up in playgrounds and school grounds, said Buchanan.

"It's all of these things that are smashing headlong together as to what is the right thing to do by all of your citizens," he said.