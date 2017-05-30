An infant found dead in a home in northeast Edmonton is being identified as Jarock Humeniuk.

The six-month-old boy was found Sunday morning in a home near 142nd Avenue and 77th Street.

Edmonton police are investigating his death as suspicious. Homicide detectives formally took over the investigation Monday.

Police have not released the infant's identity, but family members have confirmed he was Jarock Humeniuk.

In a series of online posts, Jarock's mother described her son as a "precious child" and "my little angel."

Friends of the family have launched an online fundraiser to help the young mother cover funeral expenses, and the page is riddled with messages of condolence.

Autopsy results released Monday by the medical examiner's office were unable to confirm the cause of death pending further tests, police said in a news release.