A lawyer who is facing disciplinary proceedings for speaking out about the ethics of Queen's Bench appointee says he wasn't breaching conduct, he was just being honest.

Naeem Rauf, who argued he had a duty to the public to report the truth, appeared before a panel of the Law Society of Alberta for a three-day disciplinary hearing that began on Monday.

"Silence is not an option when things are ill done," said Rauf, who is representing himself. "When you are speaking the truth, you are not being abusive."

Rauf is accused of breaching the society's code of conduct by publicly questioning the ethics of Queen's Bench justice Avril Inglis when she was first appointed in September 2016.

"Evidence will show he is that type of person to breach the code of conduct," said lawyer Karl Seidenz in his opening arguments.

But Rauf defended his character, pointing to — among other things — a letter from a client who'd had many lawyers "but none as dedicated as you."

At issue is a letter written by Rauf in 2016, which cited five previous incidents in his criticism of Inglis.

He'd sent the letter to the Edmonton Journal, which did not publish it. Then he left copies at the courthouse cafeteria and distributed it to various lawyers.

On Monday, Rauf told the panel he has also written letters in praise or defence of judges and cited several examples.

"But I also believe in the tradition of fair criticism," said Rauf. "Are we only allowed to write letters praising judges?"

'Stalinist mindset'

Seidenz questioned why Rauf had not filed complaints at the time of the incidents, and noted that when judges are selected, their history of discipline is taken into account.

"Would you agree with me there is a purpose to be served by reporting it at the time?" asked Seidenz.

But Rauf said, unless a client suffered, that would amount to him being a tattletale on a colleague while they are on equal footing, an approach he compared to a "Stalinist mindset."

When asked about the difference between reporting a lawyer or judge, Rauf said a judge acquires "enormous power over people's lives.

"The public has the right to know," he added.

'I'm the David'

The day began with Rauf rolling his beat-up briefcase into the proceedings and announcing, "The headline should be 'David and Goliath.'"

As he was being sworn in, he added, "I'm Naeem Rauf. I'm the David in these proceedings."

The first order of business was to rule on an application to hold the proceedings partially or fully in private. Inglis' counsel, Simon Renouf, made the request, arguing the hearing could turn into a public "soapbox" to repeat criticisms against his client.

That application was denied.

"There is public interest in this issue," Brett Code, hearing committee chair, said following a 10-minute deliberation with co-panelists.

The hearing is scheduled to run until Wednesday, with the panel's ruling expected later this winter or spring.