An Edmonton man says Impark put an ticket on his windshield even though he'd paid and still had time remaining.

Torsten Eide said he managed to have his $50 ticket cancelled, but only after having to spend what he calls an unreasonable amount of time on the phone trying to reach someone at Impark.

He said he doesn't believe his is the only case and that Impark could be collecting money it's not entitled to.

Eide says the first two times he called the number on the notice, he heard a brief message advising him to call back later because of higher-than-normal call volumes, then was disconnected.

The third time he tried he got a different message and the line stayed open.

.Impark put a $50 Payment Notice on Torsten Eide's windshield 10 minutes after he paid for an hour's worth of parking.

"I was on hold for an hour and five minutes," Eide claimed, describing listening to the brief recording over and over as "torture".

"(It was) a short message directing me to where I could pay my fine. Nothing else, no other options. Pay the fine or wait."

It was about a ten second loop. I had to listen to the message about 300 times I figure, before I got through to a customer service agent."

Eide said the agent cancelled the ticket but he wonders how many others are paying penalties they don't have to simply because they can't get through to Impark.

"Perhaps they don't want to deal with it because it's a profitable problem for them," he said.

Go Public called the Impark customer service line during business hours and got similar results -- several hang-ups, then a 40 minute wait on hold.

Fine issued with 50 minutes remaining

Eide, who services aquariums at seafood restaurants, said he often parks at the busy Impark lot on Jasper Avenue and 99th Street.

Time stamps show that Eide registered his plate number and paid $8 to park for one hour. Ten minutes after that an Impark patroller wrote him ticket -- one that would cost $50 if paid within 7 days, $75 after that.

The lot uses a relatively-new ticketless system where people enter their vehicles' licence numbers and aren't required to display a ticket in the vehicle.

Impark patrollers download data on what vehicles are paid-for directly from the parking kiosk to a handheld device.

Eide said once the patroller downloaded the data and began inspecting cars many more people could have pulled-in and paid, and that the patroller would be doing his rounds using now-outdated information.

"His information is only good at the moment he downloads it," Eide said.

When Go Public interviewed Eide, the lot's two payment machines often had people lined up to pay.

"Three, four people could have got a ticket in just that visit. And you multiply this out across the country, it's many hundreds of people that this could be happening to on a daily basis," Eide said.

Improvements are coming, Impark says

The problem Eide experienced is a very rare "flaw in the system", according to Julian Jones, Impark senior vice-president.

"Clearly, in this case our systems did not provide the service that was expected for this individual customer," Jones said.

People enter their licence plates numbers instead of buying a ticket to display on the dash. (CBC)

Jones said Impark is hiring more customer service agents and that people can also appeal their tickets via email through the website address printed on the ticket.

"The last thing we want is for this individual, or any individual. to say 'I don't want to deal with this company'," Jones said.

Jones said Impark is switching to a system where once a customer enters a plate number, it is sent immediately to an internet cloud server, which the lot patroller can access in real time.

Second company, same error

Mark Wilson had exactly the same experience at a Diamond Parking lot right across the street.

"I came back with 15 or 20 minutes left and found a violation notice on my car," Wilson said.

Wilson says he emailed Diamond and had the $52.50 ticket cancelled. He suspects this happens all the time.

"Even if they catch a couple of people unaware each night, that is $150 to $200 extra revenue. You multiply that by the amount of lots they cover and that's a substantial amount," he said.

Diamond Parking vice-president Mike Poirier said this mistake "is quite rare."

Lawyers have told Go Public that parking companies would have difficulty enforcing their self-determined penalties in court because they aren't backed by by-laws.

Although Eide didn't have to pay Impark, he called Go Public to highlight a problem with their system.

"Impark isn't treating their customers with any respect," he said.