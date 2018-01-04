Edmonton police made 42 impaired driving arrests and issued 72 roadside suspensions during December in the annual holiday Checkstop campaign.

Officers checked a total of 3,530 vehicles, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

The numbers this year are "almost identical" to those from 2016, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

"We were expecting those types of numbers, since our number of operations was very similar throughout the last three years," Davis told CBC's Edmonton AM Wednesday.

The highest breath sample on New Year's Eve was 190 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, more than twice the legal limit.

In that case, a 49 year-old man was arrested for impaired driving.

The EPS Checkstop program involves static lines and roving patrols across the city that look for impaired drivers.

While police coordinate Checkstop campaigns throughout the year, a number of events are specifically held to coincide with the holiday party season in December, and New Year's Eve celebrations.