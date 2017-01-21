A free program helping newcomers find jobs and adjust to life in Edmonton is expanding.

The Immigrant Women's Integration Network or I-WIN launched three years ago.

It's currently based out of the Welcome Centre for Immigrants in Millbourne Market Mall in Mill Woods.

Next month classes will begin running at a second location in the west end at the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers complex at 10030 167th St.

Ilham El Bakkouchi, left, and Grace Zhang at a celebration for the third anniversary of the Immigrant Women's Integration Network in Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb)

So far, I-WIN has helped close to 400 women, according to program coordinator Elauna Boutwell.

"We hold sessions three days a week for a series of seven weeks," said Boutwell. "For about three-quarters of our participants, they're looking for jobs so we focus a lot on what does a Canadian job search look like and a resume and what they can expect for the interview."

Nithya Salian, Tahira Aqib, and Yasmin Koukab took part in a recent gathering at the Welcome Centre for Immigrants in Mill Woods. (John Robertson)

But Boutwell said she believes the program also helps the women feel more comfortable in their new home, as they get out into the community and meet other people.

Chand Gul came to Edmonton four years ago from Pakistan. She remembers initially not being able to talk to people or work here, still hesitant and unaware of the culture and language.

Gul said she feels proud and privileged to have gone through the program.

"I-WIN is a beacon of light in my life," she said. "When I joined I-WIN I overcame all these problems."

Inside I-WIN2:51

Boutwell said women from all over the world with very different stories take part in the program.

Some, particularly those with higher education, make the transition into the Canadian job market. Others struggle so much with lack of confidence they can't even leave their home.

Some graduates of the Immigrant Women's Integration Network in Edmonton. (John Robertson)

I-WIN offers one on one support, childcare while participants are in class, and bus tickets if transportation is a barrier for attendance, said Boutwell.

"Watching them grow in everyday ways, like the excitment of catching the bus, is really exciting for me," she said.

To see more from the Immigrant Women's Integration Network watch Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday and Monday on CBC TV.