The organizer of a charity run to raise awareness about domestic violence was thrilled by the more than 130 registrants in the inaugural event in Edmonton.

Participants braved barely-above-freezing temperature to run snow-sprinkled 3K and 10K courses in Gold Bar Park on Sunday.

"Really, it's about opening up the conversation," said Mike Cameron, the Ignore No More Run for Respect race director. "Having that conversation with young men and boys and also letting women know that we care, that there are people out there who care, and they're not alone."

Cameron's late girlfriend, Colleen Silitio, was killed by her ex-common law partner, Paul Joseph Jacob, in a murder-suicide in Fort Saskatchewan in 2015. The 46-year-old mother of five was killed shortly after filing a restraining order against Jacob.

"I swore that day that her story wouldn't end there," said Cameron on Sunday.

Since Silito's death, Cameron has been looking at ways to raise awareness about healthy relationships and gender-based violence.

'It helps when he talks about all that kind of stuff'

As a runner, he thought launching a charity run made sense.

"As men we're encouraged to suppress our emotions. It's not OK to feel. It's not OK to cry. We need to suck it up," Camerson said. "I think there's some real perils in that. We make decisions based on emotion. We justify them by logic."

Participants in the first Ignore No More Run For Respect depart the start line on Sunday morning. (CBC)

Cameron's 17-year-old son, Curtis Cameron, attended Ignore No More, which included 3K and 10K events, in support of his father.

"It helps when he talks about all that kind of stuff. It helps make it easier for me to kind of express my emotions," Curtis Cameron said.