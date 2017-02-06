'If it’s not cheese curds, it’s not poutine'
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 6:18 PM MT
Professional foodies share their opinions on select local poutines
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Chance of flurries
-19°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-13°C
Thursday
Sunny
-11°C
Friday
Cloudy
-9°C
Saturday
Sunny
1°C
Latest Edmonton News Headlines
- Competition for infrastructure dollars pits Catholic hospitals against Alberta Health Services
- Assault at youth ranch prompts OHS investigation
- As temperature falls, 300 homes without natural gas in County of Grande Prairie
- Police lay murder charge after weekend's violent death in west Edmonton
- Classes cancelled, counselling offered after student injured in fall at NAIT
Edmonton Index Promos
-
Alberta Motor Association granted $10.2 million judgment against former IT manager
-
Teens charged with attempted murder after alleged assault at Elk Island Youth Ranch
-
'It's not wasted': Rogers Place donates leftovers to Edmonton Food Bank
-
'Hardest decision,' says Syrian refugee who waited to land in Canada to give birth
Top News Headlines
- What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
- Pentagon meeting: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
- Wild bison roam Banff National Park for 1st time in more than century
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
- Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
Most Viewed
- Classes cancelled, counselling offered after student injured in fall at NAIT
- 'Secret Alberta': New documentary brings Amber Valley back to life
- Fort McMurray councillor files for bankruptcy while his companies rack up $3M debt
- Female careworker killed by client shouldn't have been left alone, judge says -- again
- 'It's not wasted': Rogers Place donates leftovers to Edmonton Food Bank
- Police lay murder charge after weekend's violent death in west Edmonton
- As temperature falls, 300 homes without natural gas in County of Grande Prairie
- Alberta Motor Association granted $10.2 million judgment against former IT manager
- 'Hardest decision,' says Syrian refugee who waited to land in Canada to give birth
Don't Miss
-
Luggage mangled on Air Canada flight 'looked like it was out of a war zone'
-
Post-fire construction boom in Fort McMurray expected to surpass height of oilsands frenzy
-
Video
Red Deer man punches cougar at Tim Hortons to save dog
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
Edmonton's best restaurants 2016
-
Exclusive
Son caught Edmonton mother fatally stabbing her daughter, police sources say
-
Video
Syrian family's arrival at Edmonton airport becomes music jam session