Police are asking Edmonton drivers to slow down after a treacherous day on city roads resulted in nearly 100 collisions over the span of five hours.

There were 97 collisions reported across the city between 3:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Monday, as snow-caked roads turned into skating rinks.

Fifteen of those collisions were hit and runs, 77 resulted in property damage, and five more crashes resulted in injury, including a truck which jackknifed on the southwest leg of the Anthony Henday Drive.

Drivers should take extra precautions and "drive for the road conditions" as icy conditions have made certain streets more difficult to navigate, police said in a news release Monday night.

Roads are expected to remain slick and snow-covered on Tuesday.

With gusting winds, cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries, Environment Canada expects temperatures will plunge to minus 19 with a windchill of minus 34 by mid-afternoon.

The latest report from Alberta Transportation showed many of Edmonton's roads were still covered in snow and ice on Tuesday morning.