The Ice On Whyte Festival has seen above-zero temperatures for the past three years, but this year the stunning sculptures are protected by a large tent.

Ice carver Peter Fogarty showed off his skills at the festival in Old Stratchona for the first time in 13 years. He was working on one of the few sculptures that sits outside of the tent.

Making art from blocks of ice can be difficult for sculptors like Fogarty when warm temperatures cause the ice to melt — not an ideal situation for a festival that features an ice carving competition.

"That's plagued a lot of winter festivals across Canada," Fogarty said. "The same as mine last year. It was plus 6."

One of the sculptures created by world-renowned artists at the Ice On Whyte festival in Edmonton. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

To prevent a similar situation this year, festival organizers set up the white tent to protect the ice from the sun.

But next week, temperatures are expected to fall as low as -26 C.

Jill Roszell, Development and Staff Manager of Ice on Whyte, said the sculptors still appreciate the protection, as it reduces the chances of their detailed carvings getting damaged.

Ice sculptures at the festival are protected by a large tent. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

"We had that large dump of snow. We didn't have to worry about it breaking anything off," Roszell said.

"In the past, we've been outside at the mercy of the elements. And we have some really intricate, delicate carvings at the festival from world-renowned artists, so we figured we should protect them a little bit."

The festival is on the corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard, marking its return to the space after moving to 86th Avenue for the past few years.

The ice carving festival runs from Jan. 25-28 and Feb. 1-4.