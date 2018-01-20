Edmonton's Ice District skates towards construction milestone
Topping ceremony for JW Marriott Hotel and Legend Residences expected within weeks
From Glen Scott's corner office on the 22nd floor of the Bell Tower, he has a front row seat to the progress in Edmonton's Ice District.
"As you can see we're inching along out there," said the president of Katz Group Real Estate.
Outside his window construction continues on a mixed-use skyscraper, which includes the new JW Marriott hotel and the residential condo part of the development above called Legends Residences, which is still being completed.
Next door, at what will be the tallest building in Western Canada, Scott is ready to mark another construction milestone.
Work on the Stantec Tower is moving to the residential portion of what will be a 66-floor building, which will now be growing by about a floor per week.
"There are all kinds of amenities for food options and groceries and theatre, and housing options and hotel. There's just no other location like it in Edmonton," said McCabe.
McCabe is eyeing October of this year to start moving in.
Sporting a hard hat, Steven Walton is already touring potential clients through his space over at the JW Marriott. The director of sales and marketing expects the hotel will open in January of 2019.
"Eleven thousand square feet, 21-foot ceilings, wrapped in windows, no pillars, pretty exciting, it will be by far the most beautiful space in Edmonton," Walton said with a smile.