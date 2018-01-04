For many people, this weekend is the end of the Christmas vacation. Here are a few things going on around Edmonton if you want to head out following the cold snap.

The ice castle returns for the third winter in Hawrelak Park. But be warned this fortress of ice keeps odd hours and often sells out. Best to check the website and book ahead before heading down to the park.

Edmontonians are expected to storm this icy attraction in a big way for the opening weekend of the Ice Castle at Hawrelak Park. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

Swing 'n' Skate is back at the skating rink at Edmonton city hall. It takes place Sundays in January and February from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can tap your toes to live swing, jazz and big band music indoors and then take a turn on the ice. It's first come first serve for free skate rentals at the rink.

Entertaining, energetic and eclectic - Edmonton's King Muskafa has gigs running until Sunday at Blues on Whyte. (King Muskafa)

Now that we're out of the deep freeze, Snow Valley Ski Club is showcasing a freestyle competition for kids under 12. It's called Pump Up The Jam and it's on Sunday.

Blues on Whyte is heating up with performances by King Muskafa, a six-member band offering a blend of reggae, ska, pop and soul, with shows on until Sunday.

Over at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oil Kings hit the ice to face off against the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Trends, style and a whole lot of wedding talk at the Shaw Conference Centre for The Wedding Fair. (Shaw Conference Centre)

A Canadian premiere kicks off at the Citadel Theatre for a play called The Humans, featuring a family reunion filled with tension, secrets and hardship. This production promises hilarity, heart and horror, and it's on from Jan. 6 to 28.

If this is the year you're planning to get hitched then The Wedding Fair may just be the ticket. It's on at the Shaw Conference Centre on Sunday.

The Magic of Lights event is a two-kilometre drive-thru experience on until Saturday at Castrol Raceway in Leduc.

This is the last weekend you can head to the Telus World of Science and catch the Science Behind Pixar exhibit on until Sunday.

A model of the set from the movie UP illustrating the difference light can make as part of the Science Behind Pixar Exhibition. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

It's also your last chance to take in a sea of blue on display in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory. This seasonal show is wrapping up Monday.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 9 a.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.