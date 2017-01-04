An Edmonton man killed fighting ISIS in Syria vowed to do his best before heading into his final battle, despite poor equipment, airstrike attacks and seeing friends die in explosions.

That's according to social media messages shared by a friend the 24-year-old fighter regularly confided in while overseas.

Mike Webster last heard from Nazzareno Tassone on Nov. 12, 2016.

Tassone, who left Edmonton in June to join the Kurdish People's Protection Unit (YPG), told Webster at the time he was heading to Raqqa, Syria, in two days, according to messages in a conversation posted on Facebook.

"Will do my best," he wrote to Webster, a former reservist who lives in Brantford, Ont. "Hopes are low."

Nazzareno Tassone's last message to Mike Webster before he was killed in an ISIS attack on Dec 21.

On Tuesday, a YPG statement hailed Tassone as a hero and martyr killed in action in Raqqa on Dec 21.

Fellow YPG soldiers have announced plans on Facebook to commemorate his memory and sacrifice in Ottawa on Monday morning at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Their post offers additional details surrounding the death of Tassone, also referred to by his Kurdish name, Agir Ararat.

It says he died "after a fight in the desert against terrorists" during an operation aimed at the liberation of Raqqa. He "fell under the bullets" of ISIS, referred to as Daesh, the post says.

That same day, Tassone's sister and mother learned of his death when police and representatives of the Toronto Kurdish community visited their Niagara home. The family is now lobbying federal officials for the return of Tassone's body, which they say is still in the possession of ISIS militants.

Webster said he also learned of Tassone's death Tuesday after a YPG representative contacted him on Facebook in search of family members.

"It hit me hard," Webster told CBC News. "He was a smart kid. He was a nice guy. I think he had a real bright future. And it's just such a shame."

Injured and in need of armour

Webster began communicating on social media with Tassone about a year ago because of their shared passion for all things military.

"If people don't do something, then those pigs are gonna run free and it's just a matter of time till something really, really bad happens," Tassone wrote to Webster in a message a month before his departure, asking the reservist for advice on the battlefield.

Once there, the exchanges touched on Tassone's experiences on the frontline.

"Bloody. Extremely. One word. Manbij," wrote Tassone, referring to last May's battle at Manbij that recaptured the city just south of the Turkish border after a 73-day offensive.

At least 400 civilians were reported to have been killed in the battle. The Syrian Democratic Forces, largely made up of YPG, lost nearly 300 fighters.

In other Facebook exchanges, Tassone complained of poor equipment, explaining he had bartered for upgrades to his rifle. But Tassone seemed undeterred, even after being injured and losing two friends in an airstrike.

Tassone said he had no plans to leave until ISIS was defeated.

"Anyone who shoots at my Hevel (comrade) makes an enemy of me. Stick together out here or die."

