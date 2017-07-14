Thirty-three Alberta seniors are being forced to choose a new place to live after being told their retirement home is closing down at the end of September.

Seniors at the Autumn Lodge independent living facility in the village of Berwyn, 35 kilometres west of Peace River, were told the news July 7.

"I feel terrible because I don't want to move any place else," said 89-year-old Bernice Lorenzen, who has lived at Autumn Lodge for the past three years.

Lorenzen said the lodge is a "wonderful" place to be, with great food and built-in activities she and other seniors love.

"We do all kinds of things, we have a little choir, we sing every Thursday. A lady comes in and plays her guitar and this is a very happy place," she said.

Foundation says lodge needs $10 million in upgrades

While the residents will have the choice of moving to other lodges in the area, Lorenzen said making that decision by the end of September is not enough notice.

"You don't treat your old people like that," Lorenzen said. "I don't want to leave."

The North Peace Housing Foundation, which owns and operates the facility, issued a news release July 7 after it informed residents what was happening.

The foundation said the lodge, built in 1959, would need an injection of about $10 million to bring it up to current standards.

"We felt the money that would be needed to do things that were necessary there would be better to invest them in other builds," Richard Walisser, chief administrative officer for the foundation, told CBC News.

The North Peace Housing Foundation said it would cost about $10 million to upgrade Autumn Lodge to current standards, not including the asbestos abatement that would also be needed. (Rhonda Davidson)

Considerations were never made for wheelchairs, walkers or ramps when the building was constructed, Walisser said.

He said the room designs are smaller than what people expect today.

In addition, he said, a hazardous materials assessment completed in March 2017 identified asbestos in the exterior siding and in pipe insulation in the basement.

Getting rid of the asbestos would be an extra cost on top of the $10 million, he said, adding the foundation is already running deficits.

Given there have been discussions about the facility's future for the past eight years, the news shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody, Walisser said.

'We don't want our elders to be some place away from us.' - Rhonda Davidson

But he accepts it's not easy for the residents, some of whom are from the Berwyn area, to take in the news.

"You're fearful about the future of the community itself and you don't want to be felt like you're contributing to the demise of a community, so we understand those are a lot of emotions," Walisser said.

Residents have already been taken on buses by the North Peace Housing Foundation to tour other homes they can move to, Walisser said.

News of the lodge's looming closure is a big talking point in the village, which is home to just under 600 people, said Rhonda Davidson, who was born and raised in Berwyn.

"We don't want our elders to be some place away from us, we want them to be a part of our community," Davidson said. She is concerned about what the closure means for her father and uncle, who may need to move into a retirement home in the future.

The North Peace Housing Foundation is offering the seniors spots at the Heritage Tower lodge in Peace River. There are also options in nearby Manning and Fairview.

The North Peace Housing Foundation said the Autumn Lodge retirement home was built in 1959 without consideration for mobility aides like wheelchair ramps. (Rhonda Davidson)

Davidson, 55, said losing the seniors to other communities will be another blow to the rural village

"By removing this many citizens from our community, how do we maintain our drug store and our little bank?" she asked.

Walisser said the money that would have been spent on a retrofit to keep the Autumn Lodge going will help pay for upgrades to the foundation's building in Manning.

Money will also go towards the Fairview facility, and in the longer term a larger lodge is being planned for Peace River.

The housing foundation has ensured there are enough spaces for all 33 seniors to move to, Walisser said.

Province not involved in decision

The Alberta government said the decision to decommission the lodge was made by the housing foundation, which owns both the building and the land.

The Ministry of Seniors and Housing said it has no control over the situation but would work with the foundation to try to make sure the transition for seniors is smooth.

Davidson said she is helping to organize a community meeting to see if anything can be done to save Autumn Lodge.

Bernice Lorenzen said she hopes it works, but at this point she is resigned to moving.

She thinks the retirement home in Manning, where she's originally from, is her best option, even though her daughter will have to travel farther to visit her.

Lorenzen is worried about missing her friends and losing out on the camaraderie she currently enjoys, but said she'll probably settle in to her new surroundings once there.

Berwyn is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.