One man is dead after colliding head-on with a semi-trailer early Sunday morning on a highway west of Hythe, Alta.

Beaverlodge RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 43 around 2:30 a.m., where they found a car had crossed the centre line and collided with a semi driving the opposite direction.

The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old driver of the semi was unharmed.

Police continue to investigate and have reduced traffic to single-lane on the affected section of Highway 43.

Hythe is approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.