Author Jordan Peterson has found a new venue to host his book launch in Edmonton.

Peterson is a controversial University of Toronto professor who made headlines in 2016 for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns.

A representative from Hyatt Place Edmonton-Downtown confirmed that Peterson will be speaking at the hotel on Feb. 11.

On Tuesday, the Citadel Theatre refused to let Peterson rent its space for the same night.

Representatives from the theatre said the lecture didn't align with their organizational values.

The Hyatt Place event has already sold out.