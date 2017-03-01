The eight-month-old puppy — its left eye shredded and bleeding from the socket — whimpered and pulled back from his would-be rescuers.

It was the worst case of animal abuse Robin Hampton has ever seen.

"This case hit me very hard, just because of the intentional pain that was inflicted on this dog," said Hampton, a veterinarian at Wood Buffalo Small Animal Hospital in Fort McMurray.

"It was really quite shocking."

RCMP say the husky was bludgeoned by a man during an unprovoked attack in Fort McKay on Feb. 19. The puppy and another dog were chained to their owner`s porch when they were viciously beaten by a neighbour, according to police.

A man arrested shortly after officers arrived was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of injuring an animal.

While one dog escaped relatively unscathed, it was immediately clear to police that the husky puppy named Carl would require emergency surgery to survive the ordeal.

The owner told the RCMP he could no longer afford to care for the animal, so one of the officers on scene offered to adopt the dog.

The owner agreed, and the Mountie rushed the dog to the nearest veterinary clinic back in the city, nearly an hour's drive south on the highway.

The dog was suffering from multiple skull fractures, severe soft tissue damage and one eye was so injured from the beating that it had to be surgically removed.

'He's going to do well in his new home'

"He was very, very timid, very nervous coming into the clinic initially, and it took a lot of coaxing," said Hampton who cared for the dog upon arrival.

"There was a lot of concern about possible brain trauma because the extent of damage was so severe. He was in a relatively stable state when he arrived but there was always the chance that he would become critical."

Despite the traumatic injuries, the puppy survived emergency surgery and his fear of humans quickly evaporated as he recovered, said Hampton.

Within a few days, he was allowed to return to his new home. His new owner has declined to take part in any interviews as the case is still before the courts.

"He was just a phenomenal patient, and over the next 24 to 48 hours he showed himself to be a very trusting, very sweet dog," she said.

"And he hasn't shown any signs that this is going to have a lasting traumatic toll on him. The physical injuries were extensive but it looks like he's going to do well in his new home."

'It's been pretty remarkable'

The high-profile case has inspired an outpouring of support from community members keen to pay for Carl's veterinary bills.

Within a week of the attack more than $2,000 had poured into an online campaign, and hundreds more were raised through private donations to the clinic and the RCMP detachment.

It's more than enough to cover Carl's medical costs, and the remaining donations will be given to Fort Chip Animal Rescue Society, a volunteer agency which helps the remote community of Fort Chipewyan reduce its population of stray and unwanted dogs.

For Hampton, the generosity of strangers and Carl's astounding recovery have been nothing short of inspiring.

"He's doing wonderfully with his new family. He's just very happy," she said.

"It was very exciting for me to see people stepping up, trying to help these people out so they could care for this dog. It's been pretty remarkable."