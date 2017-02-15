The woman who founded Edmonton's Memorial March for women is stepping away from organizing the event after 12 years.

"I've done it all basically by myself," said Danielle Boudreau. "And my son had passed away three years ago, and I'm just ready to move on to other things now. I want to focus more on our youth and educating our youth."

Hundreds of women, men and children walked through the streets of Edmonton Tuesday holding photographs of loved ones that were taken from them by violence.

Danielle Boudreau said she is stepping away from organizing Edmonton's march for women lost to violence after 12 years. (CBC)

Boudreau says the march has grown too big for her and, considering what the marchers are walking for, bigger is not better.

"I hope and pray it doesn't have to get bigger. We don't have to lose more women. I'm hoping it stops, or slows down."

Boudreau says the march is a cause that will always be close to her heart and she hopes new organizers will bring more attention to this issue.

"I really want the awareness to be raised, and the bar to be set higher.

"I think it is time that Edmonton takes a look at this. We've been doing this 12 years now, and we're still not on the map."

Boudreau says she will shift her focus to educating the younger generation.

"Respecting each other, respecting the opposite sex, and learning about domestic violence, and addiction. And buying and selling sex is wrong, and I think that needs to be brought into schools."