'Unable to comprehend our loss': Family mourns Alberta coach killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos team killed in a horrific crash in Saskatchewan on Friday was one of several Albertans involved with the junior hockey team.

Coach Darcy Haugan, 42, was from Peace River, his sister Deborah Carpenter told CBC News on Saturday. He was one of 14 people killed Friday evening when a semi-trailer collided with the team's bus about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask.

29 people were on the bus at the time of the collision, and 15 were sent to hospital with injuries. The team was on its way to Nipawin for Game 5 of the SJHL semifinal series.

Haugan joined the team as coach in 2015 and was a husband and father of two boys, according to the Broncos' website.

"Still crying and unable to comprehend our loss," Carpenter said in a Facebook message. "To me, he was just my little brother."

The team includes 24 players, all from Western Canada, ranging in age from 16 to 21. At least 10 players listed on the Broncos' playoff roster are from Alberta.They include:

Greyson Cameron, Olds

Conner Lukan, Slave Lake

Jaxon Joseph, Edmonton

Tyler Smith, Leduc

Logan Hunter, St. Albert

Derek Patter, Edmonton

Stephen Wack, St. Albert

Ryan Straschnitzki, Airdrie

Logan Boulet, Lethbridge

Parker Tobin, Stoney Plain

It is not yet known if all of these players were on the bus at the time of the collision. No information on the condition of other players, coaches and staff is available.

Tom Straschnitzki, the father of Ryan Straschnitzki, said his son suffered a severe back injury.

"He's alive and breathing, and from what we know he has a broken back, and as of now, can't feel anything from his waist down."

"I think he's still in shock, still asking how everyone is and who perished and who didn't."

"He remembers he was in the middle of the bus and then he remembers waking up when the paramedics took him off the bus ... and he said, 'I thought the semi T-boned right in the middle,' but he said, 'no, it was in the front of the bus.'"

Tom and his wife will be leaving Airdrie, Alta., today to see their son.

There are 24 members of the Humboldt Broncos, with members of the team ranging in age from 16 to 21. (Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

A GoFundMe page has been created for families of those affected by the crash. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the fundraiser amassed $450,000 and was quickly rising.

The players on this team come from across the prairies and beyond. <br>RT <a href="https://twitter.com/SaskHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaskHealth</a> Parents and family members of individuals seeking information about their loved ones who may have been involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident can call 306-752-8700. —@RachelNotley

Derek Grayson and Nick bonding and healing in hospital <a href="https://t.co/DzesIoT27B">pic.twitter.com/DzesIoT27B</a> —@rjpatter

We send condolence, comfort and strength to all affected by the devastating crash involving the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus. <a href="https://t.co/VScEay6sZv">pic.twitter.com/VScEay6sZv</a> —@NHL

Anyone looking for information about family members who may have been involved in the collision are asked to call the Government of Saskatchewan at 306-752-8700.