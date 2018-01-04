In a precedent setting legal action, the Edmonton Humane Society on Thursday was granted full ownership of 34 dogs that were taken into protective custody at the shelter more than a year ago.

"We are pleased with the judge's ruling to grant EHS ownership of these dogs" Miranda Jordan-Smith, chief executive officer of the society, said in a press release posted on its website Thursday.

"This case sets a precedent for animal welfare in Alberta, where EHS exercised the full extent of the law to ensure the humane treatment of animals in our care."

Dozens of bulldogs were seized in November 2016 following a complaint about a breeding operation known as Ivy's Breeders located in a quiet northwest Edmonton neighbourhood. The dogs were crowded in a poorly ventilated space, walking in their own urine and feces. Some of the animals had urine burns on their feet.

Another nine dogs, all pit bulls in medical distress, were taken into protection after being seized in January 2017 from a residence in Redwater, northeast of Edmonton. At that home, RCMP also discovered the body of a dead pit bull outside the residence.

The Edmonton Humane Society launched a civil suit in April against the dog's owner, Justin Iverson, seeking full ownership of the animals. The news release states that the request was granted early Thursday.

"Now that ownership has transferred to us, the extensive care necessary to give these dogs the best possible futures can be provided," said Jordan-Smith.

Iverson was charged with numerous offences under the Animal Protection Act, including failure to provide adequate food, water, medical care, shelter and ventilation.

Iverson also faces criminal charges of wilfully causing the suffering of an animal.

Because the charges are still before the courts, the humane society said it cannot provide any updated information about the dogs' conditions, except to state that many require specialized medical treatment and surgeries before they can be adopted.