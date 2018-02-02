A human rights advocacy group looking into the alleged abuse of inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre is seeking support from Alberta Justice.

In a letter sent on January 15, members of the Edmonton Coalition for Human Rights and Justice (eCHRJ) informed Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley of their intention to interview inmates this month.

"We are following up in regards to significant concerns brought to our attention on the treatment and condition of inmates within the Edmonton Remand Centre, with a specific concern in relation to the max pod segregation unit and mental health unit," the letter stated.

"These concerns have been calibrated by the recent events."

Last month, a hunger strike staged by inmates protesting their treatment prompted the province to look into allegations of excessive force.

Some inmates also complained of being confined in their cells for more than 20 hours after restrictions were introduced in response to guards who complained of being attacked.

Volunteer Renée Vaugeois and coalition members plan to interview remand inmates this month. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

"We are hearing that the situation in the remand centre is not OK and from our perspective there are a lot of violations of basic human rights that are happening," coalition volunteer Renee Vaugeois, said in an interview with CBC News.

They will also look into complaints of water and phones being cut off and a lack of access to programs to support rehabilitation and transition when released, Vaugeois added.

Safety is top priority

On Thursday, the province confirmed receipt of the letter two weeks ago.

"The safety and well-being of staff, inmates and visitors at the Edmonton Remand Centre is one of our top priorities," wrote Veronica Jubinville, press secretary for Ganley. "We are still reviewing the letter to determine the best way forward."

Vaugeois said 12 inmates are ready to be interviewed, with the blessing of their lawyers.

With support from the justice department, the meetings would be recorded for clarity and conducted in private "to ensure we are able to have a forthright and safe discussion," the letter says.

"We want to make clear that we are going into these interviews as an inquisitive process and are not trying to be adversarial," coalition members wrote.

The letter, which was also signed by well-known advocates such as Mimi Williams, Lewis Cardinal and Mark Cherrington, added: "We have a great respect for those working within the Edmonton Remand Centre."

Some inmates alleged attacks by guards prompted last month's hunger strike. (CBC)

According to Alberta Justice, inmates' access to amenities such as exercise rooms and courtyards depends on many factors including current charges, criminal record, behaviour and compatibility with other inmates.

Programs include education, employment training, release planning, support for addictions and Indigenous services.

Inmates can file a complaint in writing and direct it to anyone in the facility including the director, said ministry officials.

'Broken system'

But Vaugeois questioned whether adequate recourse exists for inmates complaining of abuse.

"If you have any sort of spirit and you fight back against the abuse, you're going to end up staying their longer," said Vaugeois. "So it's an incredibly broken system."

She pointed out many of those locked up have not been convicted of their crimes, which range from minor to serious charges.

In their letter, the coalition offers to share and vet the results of their interviews with government officials before making anything public. Results would also be shared with the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association.

The coalition hopes to present Alberta Justice with a strategy based on best practices to ensure the rights of inmates are protected.

