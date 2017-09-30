Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found buried beneath a garage near 118th Avenue and 96th Street.

Police say a forensic examination was done this week underneath the floor of the garage, after they received information a body may have been buried there.

The remains of a man's body were uncovered Friday.

The body is believed to have been buried there within the last year, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Saturday.

The man has not been identified and police are calling the death suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have visited the home in the past year is asked to contact police.