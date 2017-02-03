Edmontonians are being asked to create a human chain around a local mosque on Friday to show solidarity in the wake of the deadly shootings in Quebec.

The grassroots event asks people of all faiths to gather around the Muslim Association of Canada Community Centre during afternoon prayers.

"They're actually going to be creating a ring, a human chain around the mosque, and it's really a symbol of hope and a symbol of solidarity against hate and violence," said mosque spokesperson Laila Ahmed. "Essentially, it's like they're giving us a hug.

"I was extremely humbled that people from the community actually cared to come out and support us and show us that we're one."

As Muslims congregate inside to kneel and pray, people are encouraged to stand quietly outside, hand-in-hand, to show support for the local Islamic community.

The gathering is one of dozens of similar "human chain" or "human shield" demonstrations taking place across the country. The show of solidarity comes after six people were killed and 19 others wounded in a shooting rampage inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec on Sunday night.

"I want to show that we as Canadians, we value diversity and freedom of religion, and know better than to paint an entire group with the same brush," organizers said in a statement posted on the event's Facebook page, Human Chain - Canadians Standing in Solidarity.

"We are inclusive, caring and believe in fairness. No speakers, no protest chants, just positive messages of inclusiveness and support."

The public is encouraged to take part in Friday's event between 12:30 p.m and 3 p.m. at the MAC Islamic Centre at 6104 172nd Street NW.

"Our community is going through a trauma right now, and we are still trying to figure how to deal with that trauma," said Ahmed. "This is a time when we need to show that we're unified and that were in solidarity together. And just seeing that support kind of made my heart smile.

"We want to make them feel welcome. This has been our sanctuary but it's open to everyone."