A 55-year-old woman and a dog were found dead in a home after a fire last week in the central Alberta town of Daysland, RCMP said Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the fire at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, Killam RCMP said in a news release.

Firefighters at the scene told RCMP they had found the bodies of a woman and a dog inside the home.

The woman, whose name was not released, was the owner and sole occupant of the home.

RCMP said that after a thorough investigation, "it was determined the fire was non-criminal."

Daysland, population 825, is 140 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.