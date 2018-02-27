A woman is in critical, life-threatening condition in hospital following a house fire in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Pleasantview Tuesday morning.

Two men were also taken to hospital in stable condition, said Kirsten Goruk, spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.

The men got out of the house on their own, while the unconscious woman was removed by firefighters, said Maya Filipovic, spokesperson for Edmonton fire rescue.

House fire leaves woman in critical condition0:41

All three are between the ages of 20 and 40, she said.

Firefighters also removed a dog, which died in the fire, said Filipovic.

Fire rescue services were called to the home at 5807 109th St. in the Pleasantview neighbourhood at 7:28 a.m.

When crews arrived, the house was in flames.

"We found a fire in the basement, main floor and it was heading into the attic," Filipovic said.

There were six crews on scene with a total of 24 firefighters.

Firefighters found it challenging navigating around the clutter in the house, said Robert Shellnutt, district chief. (Phil Laplante Jr/CBC)

Clutter inside the house made getting around challenging for firefighters, said district chief Robert Shellnut.

The fire was brought under control by 8:11 a.m. but fire crews remained on scene to deal with hot spots.

A section of 109th Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians while crews dealt with the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and damages, Filipovic said.