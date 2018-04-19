Mill Woods house fire sends 2 people to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital after a house fire in southeast Edmonton early Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home at 4028 22nd Ave. in the Mill Woods neighbourhood

Eight people, including an infant, were able to get out of the home safely, said Maya Filipovic, a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue.

Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and are being assessed as a precaution, said Filipovic.

There is significant damage to the home. The inside is completely gutted.

Fire officials were concerned about the flames spreading to the neighbouring home on the east side of the property. The house was evacuated but was not damaged in the fire.

Ten crews were dispatched to the scene and got the fire under control by 4:23 a.m., Filipovic said.

Fire investigators are on scene investigating the cause and assessing the damage.

The fire is not considered suspicious, said Filipovic.

Not all of the people who were in the house are part of one family. Some were visiting from out of town, she said.