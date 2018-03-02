A 30-year old woman critically injured in a house fire earlier this week has died in hospital, Edmonton police said Friday.

The woman died later the same day, police spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

​The house at 5807 109th St. was in flames when fire crews arrived just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was carried out of the house by firefighters and transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Two men, who got out of the house on their own, were taken to hospital in stable condition.

They were released from hospital Wednesday, said Pattison. A dog also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Maya Filipovic, spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue.

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $194,000.