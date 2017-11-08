A person found dead after a fire in an Edmonton home last week didn't die in the blaze, investigators have determined.

Firefighters were called to a burning home in the area of 98th Street and 156th Avenue around 9:45 a.m. last Friday.

When crews got inside the Beaumaris neighbourhood home, they discovered a body.

In a news release Wednesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the investigation is now concluded.

"The fire is determined to be accidental, although a specific cause is undetermined; and the fatality is determined to not be fire-related," the news release said.

Investigators put damage to the structure at $250,000, with a further $75,000 in damages to contents.