Edmonton police are investigating after a fire and explosion at a home in the city's southwest Friday.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to police, fire officials confirmed to reporters on-scene.

At about 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to a home at 12142 16th Ave. SW in the Rutherford neighbourhood, south of Ellerslie Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the upper floor of the duplex engulfed in flames.

A fire spokesperson said seven units, including a hazardous materials team, were called in to help with the incident, which was contained to the upper floor of the home.

The fire was brought under control by 11:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Officials would not comment on whether anyone was home at the time or if anyone was injured. Edmonton police are expected to release a statement on their investigation later Friday.