World of Wheels cruises into the Edmonton Expo Centre from Friday to Sunday. The annual showcase includes Drag City Canada nostalgia race cars.

Hollywood's splashy awards show on Sunday and you can watch it with other Edmonton film buffs. (Edmonton International Film Festival)

The Oscars are turning 90 this Sunday. You can curl up on the couch and watch the top Hollywood flicks go head to head or you can dress up and head out to a local viewing party. A number of Edmonton events include a fundraiser for the Edmonton International Film Festival at The Rec Room.

In hockey action the Edmonton Oilers face off against the New York Rangers Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Rogers Place while the Oil Kings meet the Regina Pats Sunday at 4 p.m.

And for something a little different: Mercury Opera's interpretation of Verdi's La Traviata hits Chez Pierre Cabaret with shows on until March 11.

Looking for a bright spot this weekend? You might want to take in the Solar Trade Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the NAIT CAT Building.

Sheldon Elter starring in his one man production of Metis Mutt until March 4. (Theatre Network)

Local actor Sheldon Elter returns to the stage in his hilarious and heartbreaking one person show, Metis Mutt, at Theatre Network on Gateway Blvd. with shows until Sunday.

The traveling exhibit POPnology is on now at the Telus World of Science. It showcases the cool connections between technology and your favourite pop culture icons and is on until May 6.

They're dancing in the aisles at the Maclab Theatre over at the Citadel to the music of ABBA. You can catch Mamma Mia! until March 18.

Actor, singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam playing Edmonton March 5. (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

Rabbit Hill Snow Resort is hosting the Family Winter Festival on Saturday from 6 until 9 p.m.

The pride of Flat Lake, Alta., singer songwriter Brett Kissel, is set to wow country fans at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Then on Monday, Grammy award winning Dwight Yoakam honky-tonks his way onto the Jube stage with special guest Brandy Clark.

The exhibit A Call for Justice: Fighting for Japanese Canadian Redress (1977-1988) is on at the Borealis Gallery on the main level of the Federal Building until April 2.

You can expect live entertainment, crafting and a silent auction as part of SkirtsTEAfest, a fundraiser at the Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.