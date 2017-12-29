Alberta Health Services will begin construction of a new heliport at the Fort McMurray hospital early in the new year.
Paul Spring, founder of the regional Helicopter Emergency Response Organization (HERO), has been frustrated he can't land at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre.
"It is frustrating for us that we are in these machines that cut the time to transport a patient down," Spring said. "And then we hit the bottleneck of having to land at the airport and then drive them to the hospital in an ambulance ... We are always worried that that would someday kill someone."
The Alberta government says construction on the helipad will begin on Jan. 8.
The official announcement followed a provincial judge's fatality inquiry report that urged AHS to act "with all due haste" to restore emergency landings at the hospital.
Helicopters used to land at the airport, but the landings were discontinued in 2006.
Once the new elevated helipad is built, it will allow HERO flights to land on a platform approximately nine to 12 metres off the ground at the back of the hospital.
The helipad will provide easy access to the main floor of the hospital, its operating room and emergency department.
"We are excited to see construction begin on this project," said Dr. Kevin Worry, medical director for the North Zone of AHS in a press release.
"Having the heliport beside the health centre will improve access for patients who need critical care transport."
AHS hasn't given a specific completion date but said the project will be completed in late 2018 and cost approximately $8.5 million.
