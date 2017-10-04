Two men were hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide inside a Red Deer liquor store on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the Co-op Liquor Store on Timberlands Drive shortly before 9 a.m. after construction workers fell ill, RCMP said in a news release.

Several people were treated at the scene and two were taken to hospital for treatment, where they are in stable condition, RCMP said.

No one outside the north end store became sick. The store is expected to remain closed for the day.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

Prolonged exposure can be fatal.