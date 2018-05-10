Thieves in Edmonton targeting Honda CR-V catalytic converters

Edmonton police are investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

Since Jan. 1, 83 thefts of catalytic converters have been reported in Edmonton, police said in a news release Thursday.

Eight of the thefts have been from older CR-Vs, particularly in northeast Edmonton. Seven of the eight thefts from CR-Vs occurred between April 19 and April 30.

CR-V models from 2003 to 2009 "appear to be the primary targets," police said.

Edmonton police say thieves are crawling underneath vehicles to cut out catalytic converters. The devices contain valuable metals. (CBC) Catalytic converters reduce harmful pollutants in exhaust systems. They contain small amounts of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, which can be sold to scrapyards for cash.

Thefts of catalytic converters are an ongoing issue for police — and vehicle owners — across Canada.

In March, Leduc RCMP investigated the theft of four catalytic converters from vehicles in a business yard.

Last month, St. Albert RCMP said there was a link between thefts and increasing commodity prices for copper and precious metals.

"When copper and other metal prices rise as a commodity, the RCMP sees an increase in thefts of copper wire and catalytic converters as criminals are selling the metals for an easy profit," RCMP said in an April 19 release, adding that replacing a stolen catalytic converter can cost up to $2,000.

Platinum and palladium are currently trading for around $1,200 Cdn. per ounce, while rhodium is valued at about $2,600 per ounce. Copper is currently worth around $3.80 per pound.

Thieves use power tools

The thefts in Edmonton are occurring from commercial parking lots and residential areas, and thieves "appear to be active during daytime hours," police said.

"The perpetrators appear to be crawling under the vehicles to cut the catalytic converters out," Sgt. Shelley Pinch said in the news release.

"Police are asking anyone who notices suspicious activity in parking areas, including individuals carrying power tools or loud noises consistent with the use of such tools, to contact police."

Other police services have warned that thieves like to target SUVs because they are higher off the ground and easy to crawl underneath.

Edmonton police said preventing catalytic converter theft can be challenging, but encourage drivers to park in well-lit, highly visible locations with security cameras wherever possible.