Edmonton police homicide detectives have charged a 59-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a violent killing early Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Donald Alfred Carruthers, police said Monday.

Autopsy results show Carruthers, 66, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

West division patrol officers responded to a suite in an apartment building near 101st Avenue and 151st Street at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

Carruthers was a visitor to the suite.

Police said a violent altercation broke out between Carruthers and the other man.

The 59-year-old was taken into custody and later charged. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.