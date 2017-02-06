Edmonton police homicide detectives have charged a 59-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a violent killing early Sunday.
The victim has been identified as Donald Alfred Carruthers, police said Monday.
Autopsy results show Carruthers, 66, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.
West division patrol officers responded to a suite in an apartment building near 101st Avenue and 151st Street at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.
Carruthers was a visitor to the suite.
Police said a violent altercation broke out between Carruthers and the other man.
The 59-year-old was taken into custody and later charged. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.