Edmonton's latest homicide victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy showed Monday.

Edmonton police are looking to speak with Kendall Desjarlais. (Supplied)

James Joel Dunham, 40, was found dead in a west-Edmonton apartment near 153rd Street and 101st Avenue early Friday morning.

Police continue to search for Kendall Desjarlais, 32, who they say is considered "a person of interest" in connection to the Dunham's death.

Anyone who sees Desjarlais is urged not to approach him, but to contact police directly.

Police are also asking anyone with information regarding Dunham's activities leading up to his death to come forward.

