Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men whose bodies were found Wednesday in a truck parked in southeast Edmonton.

Southeast division patrol officers responded to the area near Charlesworth Drive and 39th Street SW at about 1:30 p.m.

A member of the public driving by spotted the men inside the truck and called police, said department spokesman Scott Pattison

"As you can imagine, it's very preliminary," Pattison said of the investigation. "Homicide section has just taken over the scene."

Charlesworth Drive is closed between 39th and 40th streets as police investigate at the scene.

Police have asked Charlesworth Drive residents to check in with officers at a checkpoint set up on 38th Street.

Anyone who heard or saw something suspicious in the area in the past 24 hours is asked to call police.