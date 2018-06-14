Man found dead in northwest Edmonton apartment was stabbed to death

A man found dead at an apartment building in the Inglewood neighbourhood Sunday night was stabbed to death, an autopsy confirmed.

Police were called to a suite in the area of 115th Avenue and 124th Street Sunday night at 11 p.m. after a report of a disturbance.

The 36-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing the name of the man.

No arrests have been made at this time.