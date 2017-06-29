A 17-year-old youth found dead outside a northeast Edmonton apartment building on June 23 died from a stab wound, an autopsy has found.
Ashton William Cardinal's cause of death was released Thursday. His death is Edmonton's 25th homicide of 2017.
Two men and a woman face second-degree murder charges in the death of Cardinal.
Police were called to a parking lot outside an apartment near 29th Street and 116A Avenue at 6:45 a.m. on June 23.
Someone who lives in the building called after finding a body face-down on the ground between two cars, police said.
Witnesses said they heard an altercation involving weapons about 3 a.m. that day.