A 17-year-old youth found dead outside a northeast Edmonton apartment building on June 23 died from a stab wound, an autopsy has found.

Ashton William Cardinal's cause of death was released Thursday. His death is Edmonton's 25th homicide of 2017.

Two men and a woman face second-degree murder charges in the death of Cardinal.

Police were called to a parking lot outside an apartment near 29th Street and 116A Avenue at 6:45 a.m. on June 23.

Someone who lives in the building called after finding a body face-down on the ground between two cars, police said.

Witnesses said they heard an altercation involving weapons about 3 a.m. that day.