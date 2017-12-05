A 25-year-old man found dead outside St. Albert last month had been released from the Edmonton Remand Centre less than two hours earlier, RCMP said Tuesday.

An autopsy found the Nov. 25 death of Ahmed Farah of Edmonton was a homicide, police said in a news release.

Police have not released the cause of death.

Investigators have established that Farah was released from the remand centre at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

At 2:40 a.m., his body was found on the side of Range Road 251, about 250 metres north of Poundmaker Road in rural Sturgeon County. The body was found bya member of the St. Albert RCMP detachment on routine patrol.

The distance between the remand centre and the spot where Farah's body was found is two kilometres.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have seen any vehicles in the area, or may have seen anyone resembling Farah walking in the area between 12:50 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

He weighed 201 pounds and was five-feet-10-inches tall.

Farah was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and red pants. He had brown eyes, black hair and a beard.

The investigation into Farah's death is being conducted by the RCMP's major crimes unit from Edmonton, with assistance from the Morinville and St. Albert detachments.

Farah was the third person to be found dead in rural Sturgeon County since October.

On Oct. 17, the body of 27-year-old Kevin Dean Damien Yellowbird of Edmonton was discovered in a ditch on a rural road in the county. Yellowbird's death is considered suspicious.

On Oct. 30, 26-year-old Krishneel Kamal Kumar of Edmonton was found dead in a field in a rural area of Sturgeon County. Kumar's death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about Farah is asked to call the Morinville RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.