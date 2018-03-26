Homicide investigators on scene of suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

The Edmonton police homicide section is investigating the suspicious death of a middle-aged man whose body was found late Sunday in a home near 117th Avenue and 91st Street.

Northwest division patrol offices responded to the multi-unit home in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood at about 10:30 p.m. after receiving information about an injured man in a suite, police said in a news release Monday.

The man was dead when police arrived.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

No suspects are in custody and no charges have been laid, police said.

The home was surrounded by yellow police tape Monday morning.