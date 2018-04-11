RCMP identify Edmonton man found dead on Strathcona County road
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 24-year-old man was found on a rural road late Monday.
Harpreet “Harry” Kang, 24, a victim of homicide, RCMP say
A 24-year-old Edmonton man found dead on a rural road in Strathcona County Monday night was a victim of homicide, RCMP say.
The body of Harpreet (Harry) Kang was found on Township Road 515 at Range Road 234, about one kilometre south of the Anthony Henday Drive/Highway 14 interchange.
Police are looking for a blue 2018 Acura TLX they think was involved in the crime.
Anyone with information about the car or Kang is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP.