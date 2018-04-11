Skip to Main Content
RCMP identify Edmonton man found dead on Strathcona County road

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 24-year-old man was found on a rural road late Monday.

Harpreet “Harry” Kang, 24, a victim of homicide, RCMP say

Police are looking for a blue 2018 Acura TLX, like the one in this stock image, in relation to the death of Harpeet (Harry) Kang Monday. (Edmonton Police Service)

A 24-year-old Edmonton man found dead on a rural road in Strathcona County Monday night was a victim of homicide, RCMP say.

The body of Harpreet (Harry) Kang was found on Township Road 515 at Range Road 234, about one kilometre south of the Anthony Henday Drive/Highway 14 interchange.

Police  are looking for a blue 2018 Acura TLX they think was involved in the crime.

Anyone with information about the car or Kang is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP.

