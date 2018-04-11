RCMP identify Edmonton man found dead on Strathcona County road

A 24-year-old Edmonton man found dead on a rural road in Strathcona County Monday night was a victim of homicide, RCMP say.

The body of Harpreet (Harry) Kang was found on Township Road 515 at Range Road 234, about one kilometre south of the Anthony Henday Drive/Highway 14 interchange.

Police are looking for a blue 2018 Acura TLX they think was involved in the crime.

Anyone with information about the car or Kang is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP.